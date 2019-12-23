Advent House prepares for annual Christmas breakfast

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Last year a Lansing non-profit served breakfast to more than 1,600 people on Christmas morning.

Advent House is finishing preparations for this year’s “Berry Merry Christmas Breakfast,” and the person behind the planning is Joan Jackson Johnson.

“I grew up very poor. My mom had nine children and she was on welfare and I promised the holy spirit that when I reached adulthood that I would really try to help and give back as much as possible,” Jackson Johnson said.

She’s done that through her job as the Human Relations Director for the City of Lansing and by volunteering for Advent House since the late 1980s.

Jackson Johnson said the best part of helping those in need is to “see people smile to see people who lost faith realize that people still care about them.”

The breakfast will take place at Advent House Christmas morning at 8 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m. or until everyone is served.

Jackson Johnson said while she’s passionate about helping those in need, it’s important to help people all year long.

“The community right now has about 4,000 homeless individuals. Keep Christmas in our hearts year-round. This is an important time but we need to do as much as we can for the poor and vulnerable year-round,” Jackson Johnson said.