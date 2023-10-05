LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today is the last day of the Drive SAFE (Safety, Access, Freedom and the Economy) bills rally, and advocates are hoping to see changes soon.

Gema Lowe, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, said she lives in fear of driving to the store and of taking her daughter to school.

Officials said this campout was to remind legislators and the public that the time is now to advance driver’s licenses for all. And they want to see legislators immediately schedule a committee hearing.

“We are hoping that this is it, this is the year to pass licenses, because now with the political climate, in the House and the Senate, which is a Democratic majority, they had said in their campaign that they are for driver’s licenses, so there’s no reason why it’s not passing this year,” Lowe said.

Officials said this legislation would allow undocumented immigrants to once again get a driver’s license in the state of Michigan.

Prior to 2008, Michigan allowed residents to get driver’s licenses regardless of immigration status, but that hasn’t been the case now for 15 years–which has an impact on everyone involved.

“So my daughter is being fearful if a cop goes by or drives behind us, and then just the constant stress that affects our daily lives is not good,” Lowe said.

The new, Democratic-majority legislate has reintroduced the “Drive SAFE” bills, saying they support licenses for all–but there is still not a date for a committee hearing.

Advocates said they will continue to make sure their voices are heard.

“We will continue pushing,” Lowe said. “We will continue to do actions, either sacrifice or more pressing actions, so that they understand the importance of not only my life, but the lives of thousands.”