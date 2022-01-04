Advocates encourage education on World Braille Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The COVID-19 pandemic has proven how many barriers can stand in the way of getting crucial information to people of different backgrounds. That includes those who are blind or have partial sight.

World Braille Day was started by the United Nations only two years ago.

The goal is to bring awareness to the tactile representation of letters and numbers and its importance to the blind and partially-sighted community.

Charis Austin works as a client advocate with the Association For the Blind and Visually Impaired. She learned Braille as a child.

“Being able to use it. Being able to go into a room, going into a building, being able to operate an elevator efficiently. Being able to find a restroom, being able to find a room number. A lot of times room numbers room numbers are placed really high. So Braille is important,” said Austin.

If you know someone who could benefit from the services offered by the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, visit its website.