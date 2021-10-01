Advocates for domestic violence victims rally at state Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The biggest message at today’s domestic violence rally is that domestic violence is real and happening to our neighbors, community members and even family members.

But today is also a reminder that there is help.

People from all over the state came to the capitol building to share their stories and offer resources for survivors of domestic violence.

This is an annual rally and people come out every year to remember those who lost their lives to domestic violence and tell survivors that they’re not alone in this, and there is a way out.

“I want people to know that there is hope available for them and I think all of our sister agencies and fellow survivors, law enforcement personnel, we all just want everyone to know that there is hope, and we have here to shine a light for them and to be a voice when they feel like they don’t have a voice… We’ll come alongside of them and support them and join them and be with them through their healing journey and get them where they need to go,” said Safe Center Executive Director Hannah Gottschalk.