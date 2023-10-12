LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Chants and signs call for an end to U.S. military aid to Israel, during an ongoing retaliation against Hamas militants.

More than 100 people are gathered at the state Capitol, calling for the liberation of Palestine. It’s one of many rallies that have been held nationwide as hostilities continue from the weekend.

The crowd has been growing at the Capitol steps, with chants calling for a free Palestine and an end to U.S. military aid to the Israeli government. There are families and students here, all carrying signs and banners along with Palestinian flags.

Organizers say the protest was made to generate awareness about ongoing mistreatment of Palestinian civilians that they say has lasted for decades. One student said before the start of the rally that the perspectives of Hamas do not represent the thoughts and feelings of all the Palestinian people, and that this rally was to establish solidarity for victims on both sides of the conflict.

One mother who didn’t share her name said it’s difficult seeing young children become victims in the ongoing war.

Wednesday night, the Rock at MSU was painted with a pro-Palestinian message reading “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” Thursday, the iconic free-speech boulder was repainted in support of Israel. The rock was covered in the colors of the Israeli flag with the message “go peace” left from the night before, this time with blue and white paint.

On Thursday MSU issued a statement condemning the violence abroad and tensions in the U.S. MSU officials have told campus community members that if there are any personal threats or attacks made, to reach out to public safety.