Advocates push for Michigan Driver’s Licenses For undocumented immigrants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For many immigrants, the supermercado is a place that reminds them of home.

Gema Lowe, an organizer with Movimento Cosecha, says that’s why they’re the perfect place to spread information about their cause.

“We chose this location where our community is where our community shops. we choose this location as again to let the community know that there is this fight they need to be part of.”

The push to give undocumented immigrants licenses is a fight Pablo Maldonado knows well, saying that when he first arrived to Michigan, living in fear was a constant.

“It’s not only me. It’s everyone who wants to take care of their responsibility as a father as a brother or as a son to provide for someone else. we need to take the risk.”

Years later, now the owner of Pablo’s Old Town, he still remembers the struggle of his earlier days, when he couldn’t drive legally.

“No matter the country. We move to the states because we need something better than our country.”

The drive safe bills were reintroduced to the state legislature this year, and Lowe says now is the time to take action.

“We need everyone to understand that drivers license is a right it’s a human right to go to places of worship, places of work, to go to places of kids.”

The group is going all over the state, hoping to collect enough signatures to show lawmakers the interest in the bills.

“We have a goal of 20,000 signatures and that’s what we’re doing.”

But Lowe’s hope, and that of many immigrants doesn’t come without controversy. Conservatives say legal licenses are a privilege for American citizens.

There are currently 16 states that allow undocumented immigrants to get a driver’s license.