LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Crash victim advocates were at the Capitol on Wednesday, pleading with lawmakers to guarantee serious crash survivors access to proper medical care.

People stood outside of the Senate chamber, reminding lawmakers to not forget about victims.

A crash that is often brought up involves Annabelle Marsh, a five-year-old who is paralyzed from the neck down after a Feb. 2021 crash.

She was only three years old at the time of the crash.

Now, her family is struggling to afford adequate care for their daughter, who now needs a ventilator and around-the-clock care.

“No one wants to be in our situation. I promise you that,” Annabelle’s mother, Brandi, said.

Many people at the Capitol have experiences similar to Annabelle’s.

One of those people is former Detroit Red Wings hockey player Vladimir Konstantinov, who got a traumatic brain injury in a 1997 limo crash.

“It’s been kind of a roller coaster the past several years, especially since the reform,” said Vladamir’s caretaker, Theresa Ruedisueli.

On top of their daily struggles, Annabelle’s mother said finding affordable care is just another layer of devastation.

“Here, we have been faithfully paying our premiums we selected a plan that we thought would be there for us and our loved ones. And then in the moment of our most dire and intimate need, we are left abandoned. And that’s exactly why we’re here today demanding that fix,” Ruedisueli said.

Demonstrators said a court case favorable to their cause is on its way in July.