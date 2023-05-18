LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A rally is being held at the Capitol on Thursday in support of resources for drug addiction treatment.

The rally is being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and there will be 80 resource tables on prevention, treatment and advocacy.

Kathy Reddington, co-chair of Unite To Face Addiction, said addiction is an epidemic in Michigan.

“At this point, everybody knows someone. Addiction has affected many people and if we don’t do something to try to stop it, it will continue,” Reddington said.

Organizers say today is about those impacted by addiction to make their voices heard about changes that need to happen.

Reddington said a lot of people have lost loved ones, and that she has as well.

The event will also be an opportunity to discuss where the opioid settlement funds will go.

Billions of dollars were divided among U.S. states and cities last year in a settlement with the nation’s largest pharmaceutical distributors.

Scott Masi, a founding member of Unite to Face Addiction Michigan, said that right now, $860 million over a 15-year period is coming, and that there is more on the way.

Advocates said they want to give voice to those personally impacted by addiction.

“We’re at a really interesting point, because there’s gonna be so much money coming into the state. People in recovery and people that are affected by the disease, their voice needs to be heard, and who better knows how this money should be spent?” Masi said.