Advocates react to Ingham County Co. Prosecutor’s gun policy change

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More reactions are coming in today after the Ingham County prosecutor announced a policy change saying her office won’t prosecute people for felony firearms unless it’s an extreme circumstance in an effort to address systemic racism.

The move is being heavily criticized by the county’s top cops.

But tonight, community organizations working to prevent gun violence, say they understand both sides.

“You have law officials then you have the prosecutor, so they have different sides but until you’re in my shoes or in my family’s shoes having a loved one murdered, or being African American, then you understand where I’m coming from saying I understand both sides of it,” said Michael McKissick founder of the Mikey 23 Foundation

“I understand the concept of what Posecutor Carol was doing. I really understand what she was doing, because of racial profiling. So you have racial profiling – people get stopped and so it leads to a felony charge after a minor infraction. But I also understand law officials too – that my son was murdered through gun violence, and I knew it wasn’t a legal gun, and therefore I understand both sides.” said McKissic.

He says they all share a common cause: keeping people safe. He says he’ll continue to focus his attention on the youth and hopes to work collectively with both law enforcement and the prosecutor’s office.