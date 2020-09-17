Aerial spraying for EEE continues tonight as Livingston County reports six cases in horses

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2016, file photo, an Aedes aegypti mosquito known to carry the Zika virus, is photographed through a microscope at the Fiocruz institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. Sometime next year, genetically modified mosquitoes will be released in the Florida Keys in an effort to combat persistent insect-borne diseases such as Dengue fever and the Zika virus. The plan approved Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, by the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District calls for a pilot project in 2021 involving the striped-legged Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is not native to Florida. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

LANSING, Mich. – Aerial treatment for the potentially deadly mosquito-borne disease, Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE),Livin is scheduled to continue tonight amid confirmation of six additional horse cases, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today.

The new cases of EEE in horses added Livingston County to the list bringing the total to 28 cases in 11 counties. Impacted counties are now Barry, Clare, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Livingston, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Oakland. In addition, there is one suspect case of EEE in a Barry County resident.

“These additional cases of EEE in horses underscores the importance of providing aerial treatment in the affected counties,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “There is an ongoing threat to the health and safety of Michiganders as we know mosquitoes are carrying this potentially deadly disease in these areas. Last year, 10 families were devastated by this disease and we are trying to protect others from being infected.”

“Horse owners are not required to vaccinate their animals for EEE,” said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, DVM. “With consecutive years of widespread infection, though, EEE vaccinations should be a routine part of their animals’ veterinary care. Like other diseases – especially mosquito-borne diseases that affect both animals and humans – a multi-pronged approach is needed. Addressing mosquitoes, protecting people, and safeguarding animals are all key and require coordinated actions by animal owners, veterinarians, homeowners, parents, and state and local government.”

The newly discovered EEE cases expand or add treatment blocks in Ionia, Jackson, Kent, Livingston and Montcalm counties. Aerial treatment conducted on Sept. 16, covered more than 157,000 acres in Blocks 4-1, 4-2, 8-1, 9-1, 9-2, 9-3 and 9-4.

Areas slated for treatment tonight are identified in the Aerial Treatment Zones Map:

• Block 5-1 in Kent County.

• Block 6-1 in Newaygo, Oceana and Muskegon counties and 6-2 in Newaygo County.

Block 7-1 in Mecosta County.

• Block 10-1 in Ionia County.

If time and weather permit, the following areas will also be treated: • Blocks 1-1 and 1-2 in Barry County. • Block 2-1 in Jackson County.

Please refer to the County-level Aerial Treatment Maps for more details of the identified zones’ locations. These schedules are weather dependent and may change. The most up-todate information will be posted on Michigan.gov/EEE. All other treatment zones will not be treated this evening. Aerial treatment is conducted using specialized aircraft, beginning in the early evening and continuing up until the following dawn.

The Michigan Department of Agricultural and Rural Development has issued an emergency rule temporarily amending the rule on notification and participation for community pesticide applications for aerial spraying treatment across affected counties.