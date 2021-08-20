Afghan Association of Michigan, All Faith Alliance for Refugees to hold prayer vigil

In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, civilians prepare to board a plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Afghan Association of Michigan and the All Faith Alliance for Refugees (AFAR) will be holding a prayer vigil for Afghans in the Lansing area and in Afghanistan on Saturday, August 21.

The event will begin at 12:30 p.m.. At 1:10 p.m. the vigil will move from the First Presbyterian Church of Lansing (510 W. Ottawa St.) to the Michigan Capitol lawn.

The prayer is held in response to a request made by a young Afghan man in Lansing named Yusuf, the event organizers said.

Attendants are encouraged to bring signage with positive messages, and Judi Harris, the director of refugee resettlement with St Vincent Catholic Charities will be offering steps/advice for the 100 refugees resettling in Lansing