Michigan State University is a 2023 partner for the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders. (Photo/MSU)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Young African leaders and community members will be hosting forums on “Democracy and Education in Africa” and “Climate Change, Sustainability and Environmental Justice in Africa” this month in East Lansing.

The first event in the African Perspectives on Civic Engagement series, “Democracy and Education in Africa,” is taking place this afternoon, July 7, from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Hannah Community Center.

East Lansing’s Prime Time Seniors Program has partnered with Michigan State University’s Global Studies in the Arts and Humanities Program to host a group of young African leaders from the Mandela Washington Fellowship, which is part of the Young African Leaders Initiative, as part of the 2023 Civic Engagement Leadership Institute.

“We are so excited to have this unique opportunity in East Lansing to learn from young leaders committed to civic engagement in their home countries,” Prime Time Seniors Program Interim Director Lisa Richey said.

The second event, “Climate Change, Sustainability and Environmental Justice in Africa,” is on July 24 from 1:30-3 p.m., at the Hannah Community Center.

To reserve a seat at one or both of this month’s presentations, call 517-337-1113.