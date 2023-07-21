LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The AFSCME “Staff the Front Lines” tour bus has made its way to Lansing–and it’s parked in front of the AFL-CIO building downtown.

This summer, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees is traveling to 20 cities around the country, recruiting essential workers to fill the many public-sector job openings in the United States.

As of April, there were 833,000 job openings in state and local governments, according to AFSCME.

Lansing is the second stop so far.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrest joined AFSCME members and the Michigan State Employees Association (MSEA). They gave a press conference, discussing the large number of public service vacancies.

“It’s going to offer a conduit, a pipeline, an opportunity, for America, American workers, people looking for a job, people who might want to change jobs, people who are interested in public service, and other agencies that have jobs available, to partner with us,” said Lawrence Roehrig, president of Michigan AFSCME Council 25.

The bus will be in Lansing until tomorrow, July 22.