LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After more than two decades, Lansing City Councilwoman Carol Wood will lay down her mantle of leadership. Her time on the Council, she says, has seen the ebbs and flows of progress and decline.

She says the main task ahead for the city council is assuring the lives of the people they serve have the services they need to live a high-quality life.

“It’s really important to make sure that we have services and things that are available whether you are young and out of college, whether you are a senior wanting to stay in your home,” she tells 6 News.

(FILE/WLNS)

Wood was first elected to the Lansing City Council in 1999. During her time on the legislative body of the city, she says the purpose has not changed.

During those first years on the council, she recalls the city’s deteriorating corridors and struggles with major drug issues. Even as the city was working to conquer the crack pandemic and revive the city’s major commercial corridors, the work was nearly sidelined when General Motors announced it would shutter local plants and leave the city by 2004.

“If we didn’t have GM here, who and what would we attract here?” she says.

FILE – The General Motors logo is seen, Jan. 27, 2020, in Hamtramck, Mich. On Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, General Motors announced that it will delay electric pickup truck production at a factory near Detroit due to slowing U.S. demand for electric vehicles, to better manage its capital investments, and to make some engineering changes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

But collaborations across City Hall led to a tax incentive package that coaxed the automaker to stay – and expand.

“Those incentives in the beginning would help lay the foundation to what we are today,” she says.

From 2010 to 2020, Wood says several large employers, like Jackson National Life, worked with city officials to stay in Lansing. Revitalization gave new life to old buildings.

GM Delta Assembly Plant in Lansing, MI (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

“It was a coal plant that is now the Accident Fund on Grand Avenue. Who would have thought of that 20 years ago, that you would see this sparkling office building,” she said.

Wood mentioned that the Land Bank and other non-profits took in dilapidated homes and renovated them to create new opportunities for home buyers.

She says investments in schools, government buildings and higher education campuses became key to keeping Lansing sustainable. Wood says the city was moving in the right direction before the pandemic.

Over 24 years, Wood worked with four chief executives – David Hollister, Tony Benevides, Virg Bernero and Andy Schor. She recalls working well with Hollister and Benevides and credits Benevides’s cooperative relationship with Council on his time on the body.

“He understood how council worked and the expectations and how we can better serve together,” she says of the former mayor.

While Bernero was in office, she and “America’s Angriest Mayor” clashed. She says his style led to fireworks, but she also didn’t shrink away – expressing her opinion as needed.

“I might not respect the person in that role,” she says, “but I had to respect the role.”

Wood appreciates the work Andy Schor has done in multiple levels of government but says more could be done to work with the council to ensure everyone is well aware of what’s going on in the mayor’s office.

Throughout her time on the Council, housing has remained a top concern. Something she came to the body focused on after working in her home neighborhood Genesee Neighborhood, alongside her mother – Ruth Hall – to fight crime. She says more attention has to be paid to housing quality and quantity in the Capitol City.

(FILE/WLNS)

She says that means creating new ordinances and holding landlords accountable, and the willingness that if those ordinances aren’t followed, “That our city attorney’s office is taking them to court.”

As for what the future holds for Lansing, Wood says that story is up to everyone in the community, from city hall to people at home and their willingness to work together.

“I know how good we can be, and we just have to keep striving in that direction.”