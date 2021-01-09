After 9-0 drubbing by No. 9 Michigan, MSU bounces back in series finale

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After getting shut out 9-0 by No. 9 Michigan on Friday night in Ann Arbor, Michigan State’s hockey team had a sour taste in its mouth heading in to its series finale on Saturday at Munn Ice Arena and it showed.

“We were disappointed last night, but you know what? Sports are an interesting thing and it’s how you respond to things,” said Danton Cole following the Spartans’ 3-2 win. “I always think that’s the important thing.”

From the opening faceoff the gumption was there and even when MSU found itself down 2-1 with 4:39 to play in the third period, the Spartans found a way to respond by netting two goals in two minutes.

The first came from junior defenseman Cole Krygier with 2:02 to play to tie the game at 2, but the real dagger came from sophomore center Josh Nodler when he buried one past Strauss Mann with 37 seconds to go to give MSU a 3-2 lead. It’d end up being the game-winner and his first goal of the season.

“That was a great play,” said Nodler. “There was a good drive to the net and then it popped out to Christian (Krygier), and he did a good job selling the shot, and then he moved it over to me and I just had to put it on net. Thankfully it went in.”

“I think we took the loss to heart and personal last night,” said Krygier. “No one felt good about it, obviously, and I can’t remember the last time I was beat 9-0 in a game.”

While MSU was 0-for-3 on the power play, the Spartans erased all four of U-M’s attempts on the man-advantage.

The Spartans are off to Penn State next weekend to meet the Nittany Lions on Friday and Saturday.