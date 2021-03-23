After a one-year hiatus, spring ball has made its return in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mel Tucker and his staff finally get to experience a ‘true spring’ in East Lansing. You know, the one where players are buzzing around the practice field with excitement because winter conditioning is over and it’s on to spring ball.

“For practice this morning everybody was hype,” said redshirt senior defensive end Drew Beesley. “Everyone was having fun and doing their job. Running to the ball. Trying to make each other better. Staying safe of course, but it’s just a fun party.”

Beesley’s ‘party’ reference is not traditionally one that is used to describe a football practice at the Division I level, but if you look at it from his perspective it would have been fun because it’s a day that’s been 365 days in the making.

“I can definitely say with missing spring last season our guys were definitely eager to get started,” added Beesley. “It’s all business, but at the same time we’re just having a good time.”

The Spartans missed out on their spring practices last year once the Big Ten Conference suspended all organized team activities until April 6th, so Tuesday morning marked the first official day of practice for the Spartans.

“You know spring ball is important because you do actually get a chance to get out on the grass, and coach, and play the game of football,” said Mel Tucker who is taking part in his first official spring practice as MSU’s football coach even though it’s his second year at the helm. “What can you take from the classroom and the meeting room? What can you carry over on to the field? How does the weight room, running, and lifting translate into actual performance on the field. That is what this is all about.”

Over the next five weeks MSU will hold its spring practices on Tuesday’s, Thursday’s, and Saturday mornings leading up to the annual Green and White Spring Game on Saturday, April 24.

“This is a developmental time for us,” added Tucker. “Scheme development, technique and fundamentals. It’s team chemistry. You know everything that goes into building a winning program and cementing a culture of accountability, attention to detail, a sense of urgency — This is a great time to build upon everything we’ve done up until this point. I was excited to get on the field. There’s nothing but green grass and opportunity.”