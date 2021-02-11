After a unanimous vote, Holt’s football stadium will be named after the late Mike Smith

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – On Monday night Holt’s school board unanimously approved the decision to name its football stadium after the late Mike Smith.

The Rams’ longtime coach passed away in November, at the age of 67, and those closest to him couldn’t be more elated with the decision.

“We’re super excited,” said Mitchell Zajac. “As soon as Coach Smith passed we knew that there had to be something we could do to memorialize the impact that he had on Holt, but also the impact he had on Mid-Michigan.”

Smith got his start in coaching in 1989 as the head football coach at Dansville before moving on to Holt in 1994 and did he ever turn the Rams into a powerhouse program. In his 14 seasons, 10 were winning seasons. He led Holt to five league titles, two district titles, two regional titles, and a state runner-up finish in 1995.

From there he served as an assistant at Olivet College and Grand Ledge and in 2013 he made his way back to Eaton Rapids to serve as the Greyhounds head coach where he yet again revived a program. Eaton Rapids had never been to the playoffs until he took over. His final stop in his Hall of Fame career led him to Everett.

Zajac not only played for Smith at Holt, but he was a part of his staff at Eaton Rapids.

“Once we found out it was going to be done, it was a sigh of relief,” added Zajac. “We knew from people who knew him that he is a guy that has a lasting impact and we’re just happy to have that cemented into history as we go forward for years to come.”

The president of Holt’s school board said it was an honor to be able to do this and what makes it even more special is that the naming is indefinite.

It will forever, and always, be known as ‘Michael Smith Memorial Stadium’ and it was an idea that was spearheaded by Zajac and current Rams football coach Chad Fulk.

“He’d probably be kind of mad, said Zajac when asked about what Smith would say about the stadium being named in his honor. “I’m not going to lie. He was a humble guy. At first he’d be a little bit like, ‘Why is this stadium named after me?’ but I think we could convince him it was a pretty cool thing.”

Smith’s family issued this statement in regards to the stadium: