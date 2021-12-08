After early morning snow, MSP gives update on Lansing-area crashes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police responded to three separate car crashes in Clinton and Eaton County on Wednesday.
The crashes were caused by high speeds on roads with poor conditions, MSP First District said on Twitter.
The first crash reported my MSP troopers took place on Eastbound I-96 near Grand River Ave in Watertown Twp. Two cars were involved and no injuries occurred. A citation was issued.
The second crash occurred on Grand River Ave near Francis Rd in Waterton Township, Clinton County. Three cars were involved. No one was injured but a citation was issued.
The third crash happened on Clinton Trail near Grand Ledge Highway in Eaton County. Two cars were involved and no one was injured. A citation was issued