After early morning snow, MSP gives update on Lansing-area crashes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police responded to three separate car crashes in Clinton and Eaton County on Wednesday.

The crashes were caused by high speeds on roads with poor conditions, MSP First District said on Twitter.

🚨TRAFFIC CRASHES🚨: Troopers have reported

traffic crashes in the tri-county area today. The reason for these crashes are driving too fast for conditions. Please SLOW down out there. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/5eQYps0wDi — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) December 8, 2021

The first crash reported my MSP troopers took place on Eastbound I-96 near Grand River Ave in Watertown Twp. Two cars were involved and no injuries occurred. A citation was issued.



CRASH: E/B I-96 near Grand River Ave in Watertown Twp, Clinton County. Two cars involved. No injuries. Citation issued. 2/4 pic.twitter.com/DhJqIMllfv — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) December 8, 2021

The second crash occurred on Grand River Ave near Francis Rd in Waterton Township, Clinton County. Three cars were involved. No one was injured but a citation was issued.

CRASH: Grand River Ave near Francis Rd, Watertown Twp, Clinton County. Three cars involved. No injuries. Citation issued. 3/4 pic.twitter.com/U6GWbDYzf7 — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) December 8, 2021

The third crash happened on Clinton Trail near Grand Ledge Highway in Eaton County. Two cars were involved and no one was injured. A citation was issued