After fall to Taliban, Michigan Veteran Reflects on Time in Afghanistan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) The crisis in Afghanistan may be more than 6,000 miles from Michigan, but for many veterans that have served, viewing the images from the fall of Kabul hits too close to home.

Shawn Waterman is one of those veterans. Waterman served in the war as part of a US Marines sniper platoon in 2010.

“It’s kind of hard knowing, you know, there are a lot of people who sacrificed a lot. limbs, people, I mean it tore a lot of people up,” he said while reflecting on the fierce fighting in the Helmand province.

Western Michigan University’s Cooley Law School Associate Dean and retired Brigadier General, Michael McDaniel, said President Biden had a difficult decision as the war moved into the second decade.

“President Biden had two choices, to uphold the Trump agreement or he could start a new military surge,” he said.

With a lot of remembrance ahead for the combat veteran community ahead, Waterman said listening will be crucial to move ahead.

“My piece of advice for the civilian would be understanding of a veteran if they are angry, maybe they want someone to talk to right now,” he said.

Image: Shawn Waterman in Afghanistan