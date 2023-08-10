LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says he is sending a resolution to City Council seeking to revoke an event license for a space that was the scene of a July 30 shooting, Schor announced Thursday.

Five people were injured in the mass shooting during the event at Logan Square shopping center complex, on the 1300 block of West Holmes Road.

“The Energy Event Center in Logan Square was issued a permit and failed to keep things secure when the party moved outside. They failed our residents and their guests,” Schor said in a statement. “I am joining with LPD to send to City Council a revocation of this cabaret event license. This puts bad actors on notice that if you don’t keep large events secure and safe, you cannot have that party in the City of Lansing.”

A cabaret license is required in a public place that has live entertainment or dancing along with food, alcohol or merchandising. According to Lansing City Ordinance 808.08, Lansing City Council can have a hearing to revoke the cabaret license of anyone who has violated the ordinance, Schor said.

Schor said he will also propose a change to the city’s cabaret license ordinance, which the city attorney’s office is currently drafting. The change will add specific requirements for those with a cabaret license to provide increased security for events with large crowds.