LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — UAW has expanded its strike against General Motors to include the GM Spring Hill Manufacturing plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, the union said Saturday in a social media post.

“Local 1853 members who work at GM Spring Hill Manufacturing have received the call and are joining the Stand Up Strike!” the union said in the post.

This comes after UAW reached tentative contract agreements with both Ford and Stellantis, leaving just GM to reach an agreement with the union.

Nearly 4,000 workers walked off the job Saturday at the Spring Hill plant, GM’s largest in North America, The Associated Press reported. That adds to about 18,000 GM workers already on strike in Texas, Michigan, Missouri and Tennessee.

Local 1853 members from Spring Hill, Tenn., have joined the strike against GM. (Photo/UAW)

About 5,000 more GM factory workers already walked off the job on Tuesday at the automaker’s factory in Arlington, Texas.

General Motors said in a statement that it is disappointed with the expansion of the strike to the Spring Hill plant, which has 11 million square feet of building space. The automaker said it has continued to bargain in good faith, and wants to reach an agreement as soon as possible.