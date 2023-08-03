LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Capital Area Humane Society is asking the public for help in identifying the person or persons who vandalized both of its transport vehicles early Wednesday morning, making them unusable, said the organization in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The vandalism has disabled the organization’s ability to save the lives of animals, officials said in the post.

The organization said it is working with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, with which it has shared the surveillance footage.

The humane society is asking anyone who might have information on the person who committed the vandalism to call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department at 989-224-6792.