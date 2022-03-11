LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney General Dana Nessel’s analysis of the Auditor General’s (OAG) report on deaths in long-term care (LTC) facilities has been released, nearly two months after the Auditor General’s report was released.

The Jan. 12 OAG report showed more deaths reported at LTC facilities than what the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported.

The analysis was done by the AG’s Health, Education and Family Services Division.

The division noted in the report that “for much of the discrepancy between the MDHHS’s official number of LTC COVID-19 deaths and OAG’s separate count, the discrepancy is based on OAG’s inclusion of LTC facilities that are not included in MDHHS’s count.”

The division also states that the OAG report does not suggest “malintent.”

The report summary concludes that OAG assessed a different number of LTC facilities, meaning that the OAG’s count of LTC COVID-19 deaths differed from MDHHS’ reporting.

Another factor at play was the database that MDHHS gets COVID-19 death reports from- the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS).

The summary finishes the report with stating “based on a preliminary review and MDHHS’s ongoing efforts, further investigation by the Department is unwarranted at this time.”

