LANSING Mich. (WLNS) – Hate overdraft fees?

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she wants to remove ‘unnecessary’ overdraft fees.

“We know the costs of goods and services are at an all-time high, and that’s why it’s more important than ever to fight against companies that charge fees that ultimately do more to hurt the customer than offset their own operating costs,” Nessel said.

Nessel and 17 other attorneys general sent a letter to the CEO’s at JPMorgan, Chase, Bank of America, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo.