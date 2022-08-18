LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Elder Abuse Task Force released its Set of Third Initiatives, which highlights the steps its taking to protect senior citizens.

The task force offers educational resources to inform older adults about common scams and forms of exploitation used to target elders.

It also is working to introduce policy changes designed to offer further legal protection for senior citizens in incidents of alleged financial exploitation.

“In addition to the progress made on policy changes to protect older adults, the Elder Abuse Task Force is also focused on education — a key component to our ultimate objective of reducing abuse and exploitation,” said Nessel. “I’m proud of the continued work and ongoing commitment of the Elder Abuse Task Force members and know their steadfast focus will lead to even more protections for older Michiganders.”

For more information on the task force, you can visit its website here.