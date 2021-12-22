AG Nessel announces charges against former Livingston Co. Undersheriff

Picture of Warder is courtesy of WHMI.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced charges against Livingston County Undersheriff, who allegedly drove under the influence.

Former Undersheriff Jeffrey Warder was pulled over by a Michigan State Police trooper on D-19 on Oct. 26.

According to the trooper on duty, Warder looked intoxicated and the car smelled of alcohol.

Following a breath test, Warder had a preliminary blood alcohol content (BAC) level of .123. Later blood tests revealed Warder had a BAC level of .133.

Warder was put on administrative leave on Nov. 1, later resigning on Nov. 9.

Livingston’s County’s 53rd District Court charged Warder with the following:

one count of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail

one count of alcohol – open container in vehicle, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail in addition to community service and substance abuse screening and assessment

Warder had worked as Undersheriff since 2016, previously working as deputy chief for the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

Arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 19 at 8:30 a.m.