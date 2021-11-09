AG Nessel brings awareness to scammers known as “money mules”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michiganders about money mules, people who receive and move money obtained from victims of fraud.

The warning is a part of a larger consumer alert with the Department of Justice’s Money Mule Awareness Campaign.

“Unfortunately, unsuspecting people may not realize an opportunity presented to them is really a scam to act as a money mule for bad actors,” Nessel said. “I urge consumers to read this alert to ensure they’re prepared against this type of fraud.”

“Criminals steal identities to fraudulently file for unemployment benefits, then recruit mules to launder the money,” Director of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Julia Dale said. “This web of fraud robs the unemployment insurance system of dollars for deserving, hard-working Michiganders who have lost their jobs and also increases costs for businesses. If you’re asked to handle money by someone you don’t know, alert law enforcement immediately.”

Money mule warning signs include:

Unsolicited emails or contacts on social media promising “easy” money.

Communications from a prospective “employer” through a web-based internet service, such as Gmail, Yahoo, Hotmail, or “throw away” email services.

Requests to open a personal bank account to receive and transfer money.

Offers to keep a portion of the funds transferred.

Work-at-home job offers that are limited to moving money.

An online contact asks you to receive and forward funds to unknown individuals.

Complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or by calling 877-765-8388.