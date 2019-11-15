AG Nessel cracks down on robocalls throughout Michigan

LANSING — Attorney General Dana Nessel is cracking down on robocalls happening throughout the state of Michigan.

Today, she hosted a press conference to take a stand against the fact that Michiganders have received 1.3 billion robocalls in 2019 to date.

“There is nothing more annoying, more intrusive, uninvited and unwelcome than robocalls,” Nessel said. “Because of that bombardment of calls, more and more Michiganders end up falling victim to the avalanche of illegal robocall scams targeting them each day. We are working to put a stop to that starting right now.

As part of the crackdown, Nessel released 12 initiatives created to put a halt to illegal robocall scammers in Michigan.

6 News’ Ashley Graham will have more details at 6 p.m. Stay tuned!