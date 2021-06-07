AG Nessel intervenes to reduce DTE gas rate increase request by 90%

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney General Nessel spoke with the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) to cut a rate increase request from DTE Gas Company. The company requested a $195 million increase, which would mean an increase greater than 11% for residential customers.

In a testimony provided on June 3, 2021, Nessel stated that the DTE gas company should not receive more than $19 million for an annual increase. Nessel’s testimony additionally aims to help DTE with infrastructure upgrades, all while maintaining a moderate rate increase for all customers.

“Michiganders have been through a lot over the past year-plus, and I want to help make sure ratepayers are not blindsided by large increases in utility bills just when we are starting to see signs of returning to normalcy,” stated Nessel. “While I certainly appreciate utility commitments to improve natural gas infrastructure in the state to ensure that our natural gas supply is safe and reliable, unnecessary and excessive expenditures must be avoided. My testimony in this case appropriately balances those concerns and offers a reasonable resolution for all ratepayers.” Attorney General Dana Nessel

According to a press release from the office of the Attorney General, Dana Nessel has helped save Michigan residents more than $1 billion by intervening in utility cases since taking office.