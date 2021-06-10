AG Nessel introduces new, department-wide transgender policy

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney General Dana Nessel debuted a new policy to address needs of transgender, intersex, and gender non-conforming Department employees.

This policy’s aim is to clarify how the law should be implemented in situations where questions may arise about how to protect the legal rights or safety of all employees.

The policy would also allow transgender employees who are undergoing medical transitioning to take sick leave while recovering.

“I wanted to enact this policy as a reminder that allowing all individuals to be their authentic selves is encouraged and supported at the Michigan Department of Attorney General and to reinforce that discrimination will not be tolerated—in the office or while representing those we fight for in court and beyond,” Nessel said. “It is my hope other agencies and offices across this great state will use this policy as an example of the work that can be done proactively to create an environment where all individuals feel respected, welcomed and appreciated. We, as Michigan residents, have the power to enact our own change through purposeful and thoughtful action.”

Julisa Abad, Director of Transgender Advocacy and Outreach for Fair Michigan, and Erin Knott, Executive Director of Equality Michigan, released a in response to the policy being enacted.

“Fair Michigan commends AG Nessel for making this important policy change that confers dignity and respect to transgender, intersex, and gender non-conforming Michiganders,” Abad said. “Our experience shows that these policies have a real impact in increasing trust and cooperation between the LGBTQ community and law enforcement agencies. The LGBTQ community can rest assured that we have a true champion for equality on our side in our Attorney General.”