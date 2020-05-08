AG Nessel investigates ‘credible threats’ to state officials amid Capitol firearms ban discussion

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — On the same day she announced that a ban on firearms can be enacted by the Michigan Capitol Commission, Attorney General Dana Nessel said that her office is investigating threats to state officials.

“Something that people should know is that we have seen, and my office actually is currently investigating, credible threats to state officials and to law enforcement,” Nessel said in a phone interview with WXYZ’s Ross Jones. “So, in my opinion, this situation is a ticking time bomb.”

Nessel would not comment on the nature of the threats, or if they are related to recent protests in Lansing where armed men and women entered the capitol to protest Governor Whitmer’s stay at home orders.

In her letter to the Michigan Capitol Commission, which manages the state capitol building, Nessel said “the Commission is not constrained from enacting procedures limiting firearms at facilities under its control.”

Her letter follows a push by lawmakers, including Rep. Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing), who said she felt threatened by armed protesters hovering above lawmakers in the House and Senate gallery.

“We were thinking to ourselves, what if I don’t vote the way they want me to vote?” Anthony said. “What are the consequences?”

