AG Nessel issues statement on passage of Senate Bill to improve law enforcement training

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney General Nessel issued the following statement today on the passage of Senate Bill 945 by Senator Jeff Irwin, that would require all incoming law enforcement officers to complete training on implicit bias, de-escalation techniques, and mental health screening as part of the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) certification requirements:

“The passage of Senate Bill 945 is a necessary step in the right direction. This will not undo years of overly aggressive police actions, but it does serve as an acknowledgement of the problems with how we police and the steps we must take to drive change in the days, months and years to come. We cannot allow the system to continue to fail communities of color and this bill will allow us to move forward to bring about concrete change.”