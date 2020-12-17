AG Nessel Joins Coalition Reminding White House to Maintain Presidential Records

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel recently joined a multistate coalition of 15 attorneys general from around the nation in calling on the Trump administration to comply with the Presidential Records Act and the Federal Records Act.

In a letter to White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, the coalition reminds Cipollone that all staff in the Executive Office of the President — which includes President Donald Trump — must comply with the law and take all necessary steps to preserve and maintain presidential records, including tweets, notes of private conversations and emails from private servers improperly used to conduct government work.

Since the beginning of the Reagan administration the Presidential Records Act has dictated the statutory structure under which presidents must manage the records of their administrations. The law says that the American people “retain complete ownership, possession, and control of Presidential records.”

Additionally, since 1950, the Federal Records Act has set guidelines as to how federal departments and agencies preserve and manage archived record

In its letter, the coalition reminded White House counsel that President Trump and all White House staff — which includes anyone in the Executive Office of the President — must comply with the Presidential Records Act and the Federal Records Act.

The coalition also asks for White House counsel to confirm compliance with this request before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

The coalition has accused the Trump administration for “failing to meet its duties in properly (preserving) records.”

Attorney General Nessel joins the attorneys general of Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Virginia, and Washington in sending today’s letter to the White House.