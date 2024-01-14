LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 18 state attorneys general, led by the state of Washington, in filing a motion to intervene in support of states’ rights to protect their water quality.

The 18 attorneys general, as well as the California Water Resources Control Board, are defending a 2023 revised Clean Water Act rule.

They said the 2023 revised rule restores the states’ authority over water quality after a 2020 version of the rule revised Clean Water Act language under Section 401, attempting to curtail states’ authority.

FILE – Bethsaida Sigaran, left, of Baltimore, her brother Jaime Sigaran, with American Rivers, and Thea Louis, with Clean Water Action, join supporters of the Clean Water Act as they demonstrate outside the Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Washington, as the court begins arguments in Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). States and Native American tribes will have greater authority to block energy projects such as natural gas pipelines that could pollute rivers and streams under a final rule issued Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, by the Biden administration. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

“Protecting Michigan’s water is a vital interest and duty of the State,” Nessel said in a news release Friday.

“I proudly support the federal government’s efforts to recognize the importance of these crucial states’ rights, and will defend them from these legal challenges alongside my colleagues,” Nessel went on to say.

The 2023 rule is currently under challenge by a coalition of 11 other states, as well as energy trade associations including American Petroleum Institute, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.