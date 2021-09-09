AG Nessel joins group in efforts to ensure women’s access to abortion

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel along with 20 other attorneys general, filed an amicus brief, or statement of support that the “fetal heartbeat” abortion regulations in South Carolina are hurtful to women’s healthcare “as a whole”.

“This law and others like it around the country only serve to harm women’s access to healthcare and must be struck down,” Nessel said. “We have an obligation to speak out against these restrictive regulations and maintain our commitment to protecting a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body.”

South Carolina passed the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act in Feb. 2021. The Act prohibits abortions after detecting an embryonic heartbeat- meaning banned abortions after six weeks.

A suit was filed by Planned Parenthood South Atlantic immediately after the Protection from Abortion Act was passed, seeking a temporary injunction.

In the amicus brief, the coalition argues that “South Carolina’s restrictive abortion laws will cause its citizens to seek abortion care in [neighboring states], potentially straining their healthcare systems.” The coalition further says, “[g]iven that numerous states across the country have enacted similarly restrictive or more restrictive legislation than South Carolina’s Act…[and] [i]f access to safe and lawful abortions were banned in large geographic portions of the country, it would create vast “abortion deserts” in which access to abortion care may be unobtainable for many people due to the obstacles created by the sheer distance from lawful abortion care.”

Attorney General Nessel was joined by the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and the District of Columbia in filing the brief.

To read the amicus brief in it’s entirety, click here.