AG Nessel joins multistate efforts on medication, clean air

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney General Dana Nessel continues to join attorneys general across the nation to address multiple multistate actions:

Regulation of Pharmacy Benefit Managers

On July 1, Nessel joined a coalition of over 30 attorneys general across the nation in order to regulate abusive behavior by pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). According to a release from the Attorney General, the coalition released a statement saying the following,

they “have an interest in preserving states’ authority to regulate companies doing business in their states and in protecting their residents’ access to healthcare and shielding them from abusive business practices. To advance these interests, nearly all states regulate pharmacy benefit managers.”

Comments Encouraging EPA to restore Clean Air Act

Alongside 22 attorneys general, Nessel has additionally encouraged the Environmental Protection Agency to restore California’s waiver under the clean air act for the greenhouse gas and zero-emission vehicle programs. California’s standards are major components of Michigan itself, as well as other states’ plans to fight climate change and protect public health.

For a copy of the comments, click here.