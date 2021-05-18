AG Nessel requests Michigan business to stop misleading claims to prevent COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office sent a letter to Skin Envy, LLC, a West Michigan business– after the owner made false claims about their product’s ability to prevent COVID-19 on TV.

The business operates in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, and the department received a complaint after the principal of the business appeared on a local lifestyle show to promote their ipamorelin/sermorelin injections.

During the TV segment Skin Envy, LLC stated the injections prevented COVID-19 and boosted immunity.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services professionals say some statements are not true and don’t have proper medical evidence.

“There are proven, scientific methods to prevent COVID-19,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and MDHHS deputy director of health. “We urge Michigan residents to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. Wearing masks, washing hands frequently and avoiding indoor gatherings are other ways to prevent COVID-19. Michiganders should be suspicious of claims that products such as sermorelin can prevent them from getting COVID-19.”

The Department of Attorney General lists in a press release this business has engaged in the following unfair trade practices: