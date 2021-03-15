AG Nessel responds to GOP request for investigation into Governor’s COVID policies in nursing homes

FILE – In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Jacob Wohl, 22, and Jack Burkman, 54, two notorious conservative operatives were charged Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 with felonies in connection with false robocalls that aimed to dissuade residents in Detroit and other U.S. cities from voting by mail, Michigan’s attorney general announced. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel responded to a request from eight state senators that calls for an investigation into Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of COVID-19 patients in nursing homes.

Senators Jim Runestad, Tom Barrett, Ruth Johnson, Kim LaSata, Roger Victory, Lana Theis, Dale Zorn and Curtis VanderWall collectively signed a letter on Feb. 23, raising concerns regarding Whitmer’s policies for nursing homes, the accuracy of COVID-19 reporting, compliance with CDC guidelines and compliance with the state Freedom of Information Act.

The letter comes after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo became embroiled in a similar scandal, where Cuomo’s administration was accused of covering up COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes

MORE ON CUOMO: Lauded early in pandemic, Cuomo now panned on nursing homes

Nessel responded to each of the letter’s concerns in a press release.

A copy of the AG’s response to the request for investigation can be found here.

“Though I will not hesitate to act when justified, I also will not abuse the investigatory powers of this Department to launch a political attack on any state official, regardless of party or beliefs,” said Nessel

Previously, Nessel pursued an investigation surrounding a state contract for COVID-19 contact tracing services. The investigation was requested by Sen. Runestad in a letter.

Nessel assigned prosecutors and Special Agents to investigate the contract. Their findings were released in a 29-page report explaining how criminal charges were “unfounded” under Michigan law.