AG Nessel responds to GOP request for investigation into Governor’s COVID policies in nursing homes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel responded to a request from eight state senators that calls for an investigation into Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of COVID-19 patients in nursing homes.
Senators Jim Runestad, Tom Barrett, Ruth Johnson, Kim LaSata, Roger Victory, Lana Theis, Dale Zorn and Curtis VanderWall collectively signed a letter on Feb. 23, raising concerns regarding Whitmer’s policies for nursing homes, the accuracy of COVID-19 reporting, compliance with CDC guidelines and compliance with the state Freedom of Information Act.
The letter comes after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo became embroiled in a similar scandal, where Cuomo’s administration was accused of covering up COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes
MORE ON CUOMO: Lauded early in pandemic, Cuomo now panned on nursing homes
Nessel responded to each of the letter’s concerns in a press release.
A copy of the AG’s response to the request for investigation can be found here.
“Though I will not hesitate to act when justified, I also will not abuse the investigatory powers of this Department to launch a political attack on any state official, regardless of party or beliefs,” said Nessel
Previously, Nessel pursued an investigation surrounding a state contract for COVID-19 contact tracing services. The investigation was requested by Sen. Runestad in a letter.
Nessel assigned prosecutors and Special Agents to investigate the contract. Their findings were released in a 29-page report explaining how criminal charges were “unfounded” under Michigan law.