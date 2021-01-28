AG Nessel seeks sanctions on Sidney Powell, other lawyers over election lawsuits

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed motions today seeking sanctions over three Michigan lawyers and Sidney Powell from Texas.

The Michigan attorneys are Stefanie Lambert Junttila, Greg Rohl and Scott Hagerstrom.

The attorneys are accused of attempting to overturn Joe Biden’s electoral victory in Michigan.

Nessel’s office claims that the attorneys violated their oaths as well as court rules.

Nessel wants to recover $11,000 in attorney fees as well as have professional disciplinary action taken on those lawyers.

Powell entered the national spotlight through her attempts to overturn the 2020 election results as well as claims that she would release a “Kraken” of evidence. The “Kraken” quote uttered by Powell would become a favorite of far-right QAnon conspiracy theorists.

Powell was not officially affiliated with the Trump campaign, and the campaign’s legal team distanced themselves from Powell after her attempts to overturn the election failed.

Powell is also under fire by Dominion Voting Systems, a voting machine company who Powell falsely claimed helped rig the election.

Dominion is suing Powell for defamation.

“Dominion brings this action to set the record straight,” the company said in the suit filed in federal court in Washington.

<<<The Associated Press contributed to this report.>>>