AG Nessel: Seven priests charged in 2019, more to come

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office is continuing to make progress in the investigation into Michigan priest abuse of children.

Our office has made considerable progress in this investigation,” Nessel said.

The Department of the Attorney General acquired 1.5 million paper documents and 3.5 million electronic documents through search warrants in October 2018.

Thirty-two volunteers have dedicated 1,400 hours – solely on nights and weekends – to read over this evidence. Additionally, $345,000 has been spent on managing the electronic documents.

“I am extremely proud of the work we have completed so far and am confident our office will continue to investigate these cases as thoroughly as possible to provide justice for victims. We fully expect several more charges will be announced— some as early as January.”

Since the beginning of the investigation, more than 640 tips have been received. Based on the paper document review of only three dioceses to date – Marquette, Gaylord and Grand Rapids – the clergy abuse investigation team has already identified 552 victims who have named 270 priests as abusers. The Attorney General estimates that at the close of the investigation there will be thousands of victims. The department has hired a victim advocate specifically to assist those who have been impacted by clergy abuse.

Currently, there are 130 cases being investigated or reviewed for potential charges. Of those cases, around 50 cases have been closed based on the Statute of Limitations or the deaths of the priests involved; 45 cases are actively being investigated; 25 cases have been referred back to the Diocese for other action.

So far, seven cases have been charged to date with more to follow after the first of the year. Of these seven cases, two priests— Patrick Casey and Brian Stanley— have already pleaded guilty.