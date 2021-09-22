AG Nessel, SOS Benson support regulation on open carry

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 19 other attorneys general, supporting a New York law that regulates when people should obtain licenses to carry firearms in public.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joined in to vocalize her support of the regulation.

The coalition has expressed a stance that the Second Amendment does not provide individuals t carry a firearm in all public spaces, allowing states to enact their own policies in regards to public carry.

“We must not conflate commonsense safety regulations with infringing on the Second Amendment,” Nessel said. “As this brief correctly points out, our country has long relied on state discretion to regulate the public carry of firearms and backtracking would be nothing short of federal overreach. I am proud to join this coalition and appreciate support from Secretary Benson.”

In addition to the coalition, Attorney General Nessel and Secretary Benson fully support an amicus brief filed by the League of Women Voters.

“Fair, free and secure elections are the foundation of our democracy, and I continue to stand for the right of all eligible Michigan citizens to vote without fear of threats, intimidation or harassment,” Benson said. “Prohibiting the open carry of firearms in areas where citizens cast their ballots is necessary to ensure every voter is protected, which is why a Michigan court made clear last year that it is illegal to brandish a firearm anywhere people are voting and why I am proud to support the League of Women Voters amicus brief submitted today that reaffirms this truth.”

The coalition argues that throughout the history of this country, public carry regulations have varied from region to region and that tradition actually goes back more than 700 hundred years in England and predates the founding of the United States.

Regulations today and centuries ago “varied substantially between and within the States—the result of accountable policymakers enacting regulatory schemes tailored to local needs and conditions.”

Attorney General Nessel ws joined in the filing are attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.