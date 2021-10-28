AG Nessel supporting a Florida law limiting the sale of firearms to people 21 and up

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general defending Florida’s firearm age regulations.

The coalition argues states have the right to sell firearms to protect public safety and reduce the prevalence of gun violence.

The coalition filed the brief in National Rifle Association v. Commissioner, Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The lawsuit challenges the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act that generally prohibits the purchase of firearms by individuals under the age of 21.

“States have a responsibility to protect residents against harm, and with common-sense gun regulation, we can do just that,” Nessel said. “Across the country, we have seen the carnage inflicted by gun violence. Preventing people under the age of 21 from legally obtaining firearms can help reduce this violence.”

The coalition argues the Second Amendment gives states the ability to enact regulations designed to protect the public, including age-based restrictions.