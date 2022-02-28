LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—A coalition of 48 attorneys general are calling on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to adopt a national rule to target impersonation scams.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued her Government Imposter Scams Consumer Alert after Ottawa County residents reported being visited at their homes by people claiming to be county employees.

“As attorneys general, we are seeing first-hand the issues these impersonation scams are creating for consumers, small businesses, and charities across the country,” Nessel said. “With millions of consumers being targeted each year, it is now more important than ever to adopt a national rule to combat these scams.”

Examples of scams:

Impersonation of government entities: Fraudsters claiming to be from or affiliated with a government agency to persuade victims of the urgency to provide payment to obtain licensing or certificates in document preparation or regulatory compliance scams.

Business impersonation: These are scams in which fraudsters claim to be working directly for an actual business or as a third party endorsed by the business. Common examples include tech scams in which the imposters claim they are contacting the victim on behalf of companies such as Microsoft or Apple to assist with a ransomware or technology issue.

Person-to-person deceptions: Grandparent scams, romance scams, and others use personal information to make a connection with victims. Whether claiming a grandchild is in urgent need of money or creating a fake profile to gain the trust of someone on a social media or dating site, these impersonation scams account for thousands of complaints to attorneys general each year.

Attorneys general nationwide wants the FTC to carry a strong standard against impersonation scams.

For instance:

Deter bad actors and reduce consumer harm.

Provide needed clarity on what conduct constitutes impersonation.

Deprive bad actors of the excuse that they were allegedly not aware their activities were illegal in some jurisdictions as opposed to others.

Provide more opportunities for the states to collaborate with the FTC on multistate enforcement actions against imposter scammers.

Allow states to enforce their own standards, free of any preemption by a federal rule.

They are urging the FTC to publish access education materials to prevent consumers from becoming victims of impersonation fraud.