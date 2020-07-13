AG Nessel warns of fake “Face Mask Exempt” cards

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Better Business Bureau are warning residents about fake cards that claim to exempt the cardholder from having to wear face coverings inside businesses and areas where protection is required.

A group calling itself the Freedom to Breathe Agency had offered downloadable copies of the fake exemption cards. Some of these cards may have a logo for the Freedom to Breathe Agency, and even the U.S. Department of Justice. The cards also contain an implied threat that any business that denies access for failure to wear a mask will be reported as having violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The cards are not legit and is in no way endorsed by the Department of Justice or any other government agency.

“These groups are trying to spread misinformation about the use of face coverings, and the unfortunate outcome is that they are also endangering the lives of many people,” Nessel said.

In Michigan, face coverings are required under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders in many situations and venues. Gov. Whitmer issued a new executive order that requires businesses to refuse entry to people who fail to wear a face covering as required by the executive order. A willful violation of that order is subject to a misdemeanor fine of $500.