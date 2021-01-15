AG Nessel’s office files response with SCOTUS in last standing election fraud case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office released a press release today outlining a response to the SCOTUS case King, et al v Whitmer et al, a case that attempts to overturn the Nov. 3 election results in Michigan.

“In this case, the plaintiffs made the same litany of claims of fraud and irregularities in Michigan’s election that failed to persuade state courts, including the Michigan Supreme Court,” reads the press release.

The plaintiffs have asked SCOTUS to enjoin state officials and overturn the election results, but Nessel’s office anticipates this will be thrown out.

“Congress has spoken and the presidential election is over. There is no relief that can be granted and the plaintiffs’ appeal to the highest court in the country is moot,” Nessel said. “The plaintiffs and their legal counsel know this to be true, but did not dismiss their petition, requiring the filing of yet another brief by my office to defend Michigan and the will of its people. We will be pursuing sanctions against these plaintiffs and their counsel.”