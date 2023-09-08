LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — No charges have been issued against the officers involved in the shooting death of a 31-year-old Lansing man in late 2022, following the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s review of the incident. The AG has concluded that the officers acted in self-defense.

Officers of Lansing Police Department fatally shot Terrence Robinson, 31, in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, 2022, after trying to execute a search warrant for the house he was in on the 2000 block of Malcolm X Street.

They said that after Robinson fired several shots at them, they had returned fire and hit Robinson. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office requests the AG’s office reviews all fatal shootings by police officers in the county for possible misconduct or criminal wrongdoing, the Department of AG said.

In the investigation of Robinson’s shooting by police, Attorneys at the Department of AG reviewed written reports from LPD officers who were at the scene, body-worn camera footage, dash-mounted video footage, Michigan State Police reports, MSP laboratory reports, Robinson’s autopsy report, LPD’s Use of Force policy, relevant 911 calls, the search warrant and supporting affidavit for the location, and the training and personnel files of both the officers who returned fire on Robinson, along with other material.

A police officer’s decision is about the level of force that is necessary to control a person, which should be based on the officer’s perception of the threat and the person’s apparent ability to carry out the threat, said the Department of AG.

“Shooting a gun in self-defense requires an honest and reasonable belief that an officer is in danger of being killed or seriously injured,” the Department of AG said.

The AG determined that according to the facts and circumstances present, the LPD officers had acted in self-defense and that no criminal charges would apply.

The two officers who returned fire on Robinson, Nicholas Zuber and Daniel Salinaz, were placed on administrative leave following the shooting.