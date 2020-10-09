AG says men charged were seen armed inside Capitol building this year

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We have new information on the men charged in connection to a massive plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other government officials.

On Thursday 6 News broke the story of two separate plots to target Michigan government officials and others.

One plan involved six men wanting to kidnap Governor Whitmer from her vacation home and the other involved the militia group ‘Wolverine Watchmen.’

The Wolverine Watchmen were the focus of Attorney General Dana Nessel’s interview on Friday with CBS this Morning.

Nessel didn’t specify which men arrested in this case were armed and inside the Capitol building this year, but she said they were a part of the group that stood over our state senators with guns.

“I will say as the top law enforcement official in this state I can’t imagine seeing people behave in that manor and then encouraging them and in fact indicating that our governor should negotiate with them,” said Nessel. “I think that’s fundamentally unhelpful from a law enforcement perspective.”

6 News spoke with a member of the Attorney Generals office and they were not able to confirm the identities of the men in the picture because they said they may use that photo in court.

Since that large gathering in April, there have been discussions about banning guns and weapons inside the capitol building, but as of right now, they’re still allowed.