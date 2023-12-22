LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Department of Attorney General has issued a cease and desist order to a BP gas station near the Detroit Metropolitan Airport for allegations related to price gouging.

The gas station has been “engaging in unlawful business practices” by charging $1.50 or more above the other area gas stations’ price per gallon, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Friday.

The gas station is at 9201 Middlebelt Road in Romulus. “The Department is concerned the prices ‘are taking advantage’ of the station’s location” near the airport car rental businesses, Nessel said in the news release.

“With many people traveling both from and to our state in the coming days to spend the holidays with friends and family, we emphasize now that you should put the brakes on this pattern of what appears to be grossly excessive pricing,” Assistant Attorney General Darrin F. Fowler wrote in the notice of intended action to the gas station operator.

“If you have additional information that might serve to justify your prices, we are very interested in receiving it,” Fowler went on to say.

A Special Agent from the Department of Attorney General visited the area of the gas station twice this week to investigate the claims made in consumer complaints. According to the Department of Attorney General, the agent found that the BP station in question had listed regular unleaded gas for $4.74 per gallon–which was as much as $2 higher than the other gas stations in the area.

A BP gas station near Detroit Metropolitan Airport has been ordered to cease and desist by the AG on allegations related to price gouging. (MI Department of Attorney General)

According to a map of gas prices near the Detroit Metropolitan area, most of the prices per gallon in that area are currently under $3 per gallon.