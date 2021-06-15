Agricultural and Food Processing Employee, those who are fully vaccinated are exempt from routine testing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) updated their order for COVID-19 testing for agricultural employees.

In order to follow CDC guidelines on testing, those who are fully vaccinated will be exempt from routine screen testing.

We are updating this order to align with CDC guidance on testing of fully vaccinated individuals,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “Fully vaccinated, asymptomatic individuals will now be exempt from most testing requirements. We encourage everyone to join the 60% of Michiganders who have already been vaccinated with one of the three safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible.” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel

According to the MDHHS, housing operators must:

Provide testing for any housing resident exhibiting the principal symptoms of COVID-19 or has suspected exposure to COVID-19, regardless of that individual’s vaccination status.

Provide testing for all newly arriving residents within 48 hours after arrival unless the resident is fully vaccinated and is not exhibiting the principal symptoms of COVID-19 or has already been tested in the previous 72 hours.

To the greatest extent possible, house newly arriving residents in a separate living unit from current residents for the number of days as directed by the CDC, currently 14 days after arrival, unless they are fully vaccinated.

If housing in a separate living unit cannot be accomplished, newly arriving residents, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a face mask at all times during the first 14 days after arrival, or the number of days as directed by the CDC if different, including in dwelling units and after work hours, except when eating, drinking, or performing personal hygiene activities or if the resident cannot medically tolerate a face mask.

Provide a second test to newly arriving residents 10 to 14 days after arrival unless they are fully vaccinated.

Employers of migrant or seasonal workers and agricultural operations with over 20 employees on-site at a time must: