Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to participate in area townhall

ITHACA, Mich. (WLNS) – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will be in Michigan later this morning to visit our state’s largest soybean processor and to participate in a Michigan farm bureau townhall.

Secretary Perdue will tour ZFS Ithaca and discuss its impact on the local economy, which produces 40 million bushel per year.

During the townhall, Michigan farmers will talk about issues impacting agriculture and rural communities including trade, the coronavirus food assistance program and the President’s actions to improve prosperity in rural America.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.